Second Harvest teams up with Metro shelter to distribute pet, human food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Second Harvest Food Bank has partnered with Friends of MACC to help families with their pets. For the past three years, MACC’s Safety Net Program and Friends of MACC have set out to prevent the surrender of pets in Davidson County.

As part of their efforts, Friends of MACC started distributing pet food at some of Second Harvest Food Bank’s drive-through mobile pantries in Davidson County.

When people drive through, they are also asked if they need food for their pets. In total, the group has distributed more than 900 bags of dog and cat food.

If you would like to contribute to Second Harvest Food Bank’s food supply, click here. If you would like to contribute to Friend’s of MACC’s food bank, order from their Amazon wish list here.