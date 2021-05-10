Second East Tennessee city mayor dies in last 5 months from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vonore Mayor Bob Lovingood has died.

Lovingood is the second city mayor in Monroe County to have died in the last five months as a result of COVID-19. Madisonville Mayor Glenn Moser died on Dec. 18.

Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram said the two men have been involved in local politics for years and will leave a hole in their respective communities.

“It was a huge outcrying and outpouring of friends at the funeral home on Friday and burial on Saturday,” Ingram said. “Two outstanding families suffered two major losses.”

Flags flew at half-staff across the county for both until their respective burials.

Lovingood was a longtime educator becoming the first and youngest principal at the Monroe County Vocational School. He went on to receive his doctorate in education for education leadership from the University of Tennessee in 1972.

After a stint teaching in Kentucky, Lovingood retired and move back to Monroe County where he was elected mayor of Vonore in 2014.

Vice Mayor John Hammontree will take over as mayor for the town. His alderman seat will be filled in a special election.

Madisonville Mayor Augusta “Gus” Davis took over for Moser in December. His position on the Madisonville Board of Aldermen was filled in a special election.