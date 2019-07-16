Second annual state Teen Driver Camp kicks off

The Tennessee Highway Safety Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol have kicked off the state’s second annual Teen Driver Camp.

Forty students from across the state are enrolled in this year’s camp.

News 2 was there when students were learning the dangers of drunk driving through a drunk driving golf cart simulation.

The curriculum also focuses on nighttime and drowsy driving, seatbelts and speed, and the new state Hands-Free law.

So far in 2019, the number of traffic fatalities in Tennessee have already surpassed this time last year totaling 566 crashes, 63 of those involving a teen driver.

Organizers hope the camp will help provide a safe learning environment before teens hit the roads.

The camp doesn’t replace driver’s education, but serves as a supplemental program.

The camp is free and ends with a mock crash and graduation.