Search warrant leads to drug bust at North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search warrant executed by Metro narcotics detectives led to a drug bust at a North Nashville home Thursday, according to officials.

Narcotics detectives said they executed the warrant in the 2300 block of 23rd Avenue North.

According to officials, detectives seized heroin, cocaine, crystal meth, five guns, and $5500 in cash.

Police said parolees Terrence Parrish, 30, Lavasier Newman, 31, and probationer Jeverish Williams, 31, were all arrested on multiple felony counts.

No other information was released at this time.

