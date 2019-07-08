Suspect wanted in Priest Lake area now in custody

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is in custody after a search in the Priest Lake area Monday.

Police said the search stems from a call that started in La Vergne before crossing over into Nashville.

News 2 has learned there is a heavy police presence and activity near Castlegate Drive and Smith Springs Road.

It was not immediately known who police are searching for or what the nature of the initial call in La Vergne was about.

The SWAT Team has also responded.

Additional information was not released.

Refresh this page for updates.