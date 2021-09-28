Search underway for suspects in armed robberies in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are working to identify the suspects believed to be responsible for two armed robberies in Smyrna Monday night.

Officers were first called to Charlie’s Bait Shop on New Nashville Highway around 10:40 p.m.

Smyrna police reported a clerk was walking to the front door in preparation to take out the trash when the first suspect grabbed her from behind and pointed a gun at her back. The suspect moved the clerk behind the counter and was then joined by a second suspect who pointed a gun at the clerk’s head, according to Smyrna police. Both suspects then reportedly instructed the clerk to open the cash register.

The suspects were described by Smyrna police as two black men who were both wearing masks. They fled the area in a dark blue, compact car.

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

(Courtesy: Smyrna Police Department)

Then 32 minutes later at 11:12 p.m., officers were called to the Donut Palace on South Lowry Street.

Smyrna police reported a Donut Palace employee was walking to their car to retrieve a cell phone charger when an individual approached and placed a gun to his chest. The suspect asked the victim for money and the keys to his car, according to Smyrna police.

This suspect was described by Smyrna police as a black man with a T-shirt wrapped around his head so only his eyes were visible. He fled the area in the stolen vehicle, a 2018 grey Honda Civic with license plate 8Y03T6.

This suspect was accompanied by another vehicle, a white sedan with an unknown number of occupants.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective Gossett, marcy.gossett@townofsmyrna.org or call 615-267-5002.