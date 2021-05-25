Search underway for plane after reports of crash near Rockwood Airport

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – Several law enforcement agencies are investigating reports of a plane crash near the Rockwood Airport in Roane County.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said his office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching the area after receiving reports of a possible plane crash near the area Tuesday morning around 7:32 a.m. CDT.

A command post has been set up at the airport to organize the search.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice to public safety agencies, pilots and airports to alert them about a missing Gulfstream American AA-5A.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office Airwatch helicopter has been deployed to aid in the search, a KCSO spokesperson confirmed.

Search areas are being narrowed to locations nearer to the Rockwood Airport from the Old 28 Highway area. Possibly Morgan County.” said a tweet posted by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Russell Johnson said the Roane County 911 received a report of a possible plane crash in the Mt. Roosevelt area after taking off from the Rockwood Airport. Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting in the search, Johnson said in a social media post.

Rockwood Municipal Airport is a public use airport in Morgan and Cumberland counties, it is about 50 miles west of Knoxville.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update as information becomes available.