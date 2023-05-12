RUTHEFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are searching for a missing boater after a boat sank on Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne early Friday morning.
Six people were on board the boat when it went down around 1 a.m.
La Vergne police reported five of the six boaters were able to make it back to shore.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is leading the investigation. The search is ongoing and focused around the Poole Knob boat ramp.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.