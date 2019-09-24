Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Lebanon Monday night.

The robbery happened at the location on Central Pike.

Lebanon police reported officers along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect’s vehicle on Largo Vista Drive.

Around 11:45 p.m., the department said the search for the suspect had moved to the Hickory Ridge Road area.

By 1 a.m., the search was called off as investigators determined the suspect had left the area. The department had received a tip the suspect had gone to a house and used the phone to call someone to pick them up.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 615-444-2323.

