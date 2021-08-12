Search underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Smith County are urging residents to be on the lookout as they actively search for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous.”

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on social media around 7 a.m. Thursday, explaining that people near the 300 block of Flat Rock Road should contact law enforcement if they see a white man wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts.

“This individual is considered armed and dangerous,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the man or why he is wanted, but urged residents not to approach him, if spotted.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in the area of Flat Rock Road is urged to call 911 immediately.