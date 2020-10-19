Search underway for 2 escapees from Macon County jail

MACON COUNT, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are searching for two inmates who escaped from the Macon County jail Sunday night.

The inmate’s identities and circumstances surrounding their escape were not immediately released.

According to Macon County Sheriff Mark Gammons, the inmates are not charged with homicide or any similar violent offense.

Sherriff Gammons told News 2 he hopes to have the inmates in custody soon.

The search has expanded across the state line into Kentucky.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.