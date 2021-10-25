Search underway for 2 escaped inmates in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Davison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two minimum custody inmates who walked off their work detail assignment Monday morning.

According to a release, at about 6:30 a.m., Steven Hooberry, 32 of Joelton, and Jason Morris, 34 of Antioch, left their work assignment at the Davidson County Sheriff Office’s Correctional Services Center, located on Harding Place. Both inmates were housed at the Male Correctional Development Center.

Steven Hooberry (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Morris (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

Inmates work on various assignments every day with outside clearance, officials say. Some of their assignments include grass cutting, janitorial services and bulk-item disposal.

Anyone who sees either of the two inmates should call 911.