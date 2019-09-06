Search underway for 2 Clarksville children believed to be with non-custodial mother

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Police are working to locate two children missing from Clarksville who are believed to have been taken by their non-custodial mother.

Traveon and Le’asia Thompson were last seen wearing pajamas Thursday at their home on Cross Ridge Drive around 5 p.m. when one of their family members left for work.

Another family member came home around 7:30 p.m. and found the children were gone but their pajamas were left in a bedroom, according to Clarksville police.

The family searched the neighborhood and called police around 10 p.m.

Traveon 11, and Le’asia, 10, are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Lewis.

Lewis has previously taken the children and they were eventually located in Colorado.

Clarksville police reported the children’s cellphone indicated they were in Mt. Juliet Thursday night around 7 p.m. Lewis’ cellphone pinged in Ripley, Tennessee, which is her last known residence, around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators believe Lewis no longer lives at the Ripley address. She has an active warrant for custodial interference after taking the children in July.

Lewis is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. She drives a gray Hyundai Sonata with Tennessee license plate 4N98C4.

Traveon is 4 feet 5 inches tall, 75 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Le’Asia is 5 feet tall, 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 931-645-TIPS.