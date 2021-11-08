Brothers missing from East Nashville located

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for two young brothers missing from their East Nashville apartment since Sunday night ended Monday morning after the boys were located.

Dazier Wilondja, 5, and Lobeni Wilondja, 7, went missing after they left their home at Riverchase Apartments to go play with a friend. They were last seen in the Dickerson Pike area near the Citgo gas station, according to Metro police.

Dazier Wilondja and Lobeni Wilondja (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Lobeni Wilondja (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Dazier Wilondja (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police were notified around 8:30 p.m. the boys were missing. Officers swarmed the area in an attempt to locate them and the Metro helicopter performed two sweeps of the East Nashville area.

The department reported the boys were located Monday morning around 9 a.m.

Metro police was in contact with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on this case. A missing and endangered alert was issued to assist in this search due to the boys’ ages and current overnight temperatures.

No additional information was immediately released.