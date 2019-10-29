Breaking News
Search underway for 11-year-old missing from South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  Metro police are searching for an 11-year-old boy missing from South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Metro police reported Daniel Tucker missing from his home on Leath Drive.

Daniel was reported missing by his parents, who found a note from their son saying he was going for a walk and to not lock the door, according to Metro police.

His parents reviewed their surveillance footage and saw their son leaving around 10:30 p.m. Monday with a flashlight.

Daniel is four feet 9 inches tall and 89 pounds. He was wearing eyeglasses, a navy blue raincoat with red markings and a red liner.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro police at 615-862-8600.

