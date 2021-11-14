Search underway after 5 “violent” inmates escape Georgia prison

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Blue Alert has been issued following the escape of several inmates from a Georgia prison.

According to the GBI, five inmates escaped from Pulaski County Law Enforcement Center in Hawkinsville, Ga. on Saturday morning. The facility is located at 34 Badge Blvd in Hawkinsville and is around two hours east of Muscogee County.

The names of the escaped individuals are: Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evans, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr.

According to the GBI, all of the escaped individuals have “violent” histories and two are murder suspects.

CBS Macon affiliate, WMAZ reports Williams is charged with felony murder and home invasion in connection to an incident that happened in January 2020 in Pulaski County.

According to WMAZ, Dennis Penix, Jr. is charged in a double homicide described as “a drug deal gone wrong” in Pulaski County in 2017.

The escapees stole a white 2015 KIA Sedona Van with a Georgia Tag CMP8628, according to officials.

All of the men should be considered extremely dangerous and no one should approach them. Anyone who sees any of the men should call 911 immediately.