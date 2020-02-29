Search resumes for missing boaters on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they’ve resumed the search for three missing boaters on Pickwick Lake.

Officials identified them as 43-year-old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys.

Twenty-eight boats and 50 volunteers searched 60 miles of the Tennessee River on Thursday. Units assigned to the river conducted surface and sonar scans in attempts to locate the missing boaters. THP Aviation conducted air searches, and the Finger and Fire Department searched along the river banks.

Over the last five days, TWRA, Hardin County Fire Department, Sumner County EMA, Decatur County Rescue, Hardin County Sheriff’s Department, Henry County Rescue, Henderson County Rescue, and EMA, Lake County Sheriff, Humphreys County Sheriff, Carroll County Rescue, Chester County Rescue, Samburg Fire Department, Obion County Rescue, Fayette County Sheriff’s, TEMA, TVA Police, and Pickwick State Park staff, Jackson Police Department Aviation Unit, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol Helicopter have assisted with searching for the missing boaters on the Tennessee River near Pickwick Dam.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Stratos boat containing 43-year old Kenneth Driver and two 15-year-old boys was last seen in a picture taken above the dam on Saturday, Feb. 22, between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

The three boaters and the 20-foot bass boat went through the floodgates at Pickwick Dam. Search efforts are concentrated on a 14 mile stretch the Tennessee River for the missing boaters. The three persons were reported missing after the fishermen failed to return from an Obion County club bass tournament.

