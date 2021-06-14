Search leader pleads for Baby Joe’s parents to reveal location of his remains

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Texas man who led search teams in 2018 for Baby Joe Clyde Daniels is now pleading once again for his parents to reveal the location of his remains.

Joseph Daniels was convicted of his son’s murder on Saturday, and Krystal Daniels awaits trial for her involvement in the five-year-old’s death.

“I can tell you for a fact that everywhere we’ve been, he’s not there,” Equusearch Midwest Director David Rader said.

Rader led more than 500 people in searches throughout Dickson County, but despite infrared drones and special water equipment were unsuccessful. After three years Baby Joe’s body has never been found.

“That child still needs to be found no matter what the outcome of Joe’s trial is and no matter what the outcome of Krystal’s trial is going to be,” Rader said.

Rader believes one of the two parents knows where the remains could be found. He hopes that they will alert the authorities so that the boy can be laid to rest.

Joseph’s lawyer, Jake Lockert, said his client does not know where Joe Clyde is. It’s their belief that the five-year-old was either abducted or hit by a car.

“It’s either going to take one of the two talking or it’s going to take somebody to just stumble across it,” Rader said.

Rader said his team is ready to come back to Tennessee if given the green light to resume searching.

Based on the extensive search efforts in and around Dickson County, Rader said he believes the remains will likely be found in Hickman County.

Lockert said Joseph Daniels is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14. He plans to pursue an appeal, but first must file a motion for a new trial.