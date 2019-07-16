Search for wanted man leads to drug bust at Nashville residence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cocaine, ecstasy and more than a dozen guns were found Monday during the execution of a search warrant at a Nashville home, a police report alleges.

Jason Jones, 37, and Stephanie Meadows, 38, were booked into the Metro jail on multiple drug and weapons charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, the U.S. Marshals served the warrant in the 900-block of West Trinity Lane in an attempt to locate Jones, a wanted fugitive.

Jason Jones and Stephanie Meadows (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

During Jones’ arrest, authorities said they located 60 grams of cocaine, ten grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of ecstasy, a gram of heroin, electronic scales, kilo presses and items used to cut narcotics.

A total of 13 semi-automatic handguns and rifles were also recovered from the residence, investigators added.

