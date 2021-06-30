Search for suspect accused of breaking into car, stealing debit card & making withdrawals of $1,000+ in Murfreesboro, Courtesy: Murfreesboro PD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives in Murfreesboro are searching for a person accused of entering someone’s car, stealing a debit card and withdrawing more than $1,000 from the victim’s account.

According to a release from police, it happened on June 22 at the Pointe at Raiders Crossing Apartments.

Investigators said the suspect went to a Shell gas station on Rutherford Boulevard and used the stolen card to make withdrawals of more than $1,000 from the A.T.M.

The person was driving a dark-colored vehicle. If you have any other information, contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

