Search for missing Florida girl expands to Alabama

Taylor Rose Williams disappeared from her home in Jacksonville, authorities said. (Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’re expanding the search of a missing 5-year-old girl to Alabama, and the girl’s mother is no longer cooperating with their investigation.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday that Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams is now a person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance.

Officers have been deployed to Demopolis, Alabama, west of Montgomery.

Williams says Taylor Williams, who is not related to the sheriff, was reported missing from her Jacksonville home last Wednesday. The sheriff says Brianna Williams, has not spoken with investigators since that day.

Sheriff Williams is asking the public to contact his office if anyone has seen the mother and daughter between Alabama and Florida in the past two weeks.

Authorities have also been searching for the girl in Georgia. Sheriff Williams says they’re still hoping to find the girl alive.

Brianna Williams has a connection to north Alabama. Friends of Williams have confirmed with WHNT News 19 that she attended Alabama A&M and graduated in 2015.

Sheriff Williams is asking anyone who has seen Taylor and Brianna Williams together in Jacksonville in the last six months to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500.