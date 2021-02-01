Search efforts underway for bunnies abandoned at Donelson park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Monday marked day two in the search efforts to rescue more than a dozen abandoned rabbits at Lock 2 Park in Donelson.

“Hopefully we can find them, it’s gotten awfully cold,” proclaimed volunteer Dan Eubanks.

Eubanks said he was walking his dog Sunday when he spotted some of the domesticated animals running wild. He thought there were just two, but soon discovered many more. Eubanks said he posted about the rabbits on Facebook and volunteers were quick to come out to help.

“We had 10 people out here for about six hours just climbing through the brush getting all cut up by thorns, just trying to herd the rabbits into these pins that we have set up so that some of us could catch them with nets and then get them into the car,” said Kaycee Jane with Bunny Puffs Exotic Refuge.

After an extensive search effort Sunday and continued efforts Monday, seven adult and six baby bunnies were rescued. However, volunteers spotted more still in the wilderness and with freezing temperatures, the clock is ticking to recover all of them.

“They don’t know how to find food out there. Their stomachs were developed for pellets and hay, not leaves and trash. They don’t really have any survival instincts they will run right in front of cars they will hop right up to predators,” explained Jane.

Jane showed News 2 where they set up chicken wire to try and round the rabbits up and that they’ve also set traps with food inside to help lure the rabbits in.

One of the first rabbits rescued was injured.

“This is the leg that’s broken, it’s dangling. We’ve named him Chief. I think that’s a good strong name for a fighter,” she explained while holding a big fluffy rabbit.

Jane’s non-profit specializes in working with fighters like Chief, who she said will have his leg amputated Thursday.

Meanwhile, she is determined to rescue the others wandering the brush.

“I think there is at least three if they are still out there, if they survived the night,” she said.

The concern weighs heavy on the hearts of these volunteers, who share the same message to those that would abandon pets like this.

“Don’t do this kind of stuff and if you get into trouble there are organizations that will help you home your pet or help you financially to get back on your feet to be able to take care of your pet or whatever don’t just go dumping animals or trash or anything else that you see,” said Eubanks.

Metro Animal Control is Nashville’s only open admission shelter, serving thousands of homeless animals each year. For more information click here.

The non-profit Bunny Puffs Exotic Refuge could use your help. They are looking for volunteers, donations, foster families and those that may want to adopt for more information click here.