Search for missing Perry County woman continues

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search continued Tuesday for a missing Perry County woman.

Authorities said 77-year-old Roseanna Zadakaus is still missing. Zadakaus never returned from a walk last week.

Cadaver dogs were brought in Sunday to assist in the search for her, but had no luck.

On Tuesday, the Perry County Sheriff told News 2 more dogs were being called in for the search. He also stated search and rescue boats were on the water and Tennessee Highway Patrol is flying over the area in the hopes to find Zadakaus.

Rescue squads have searched the high-water area of Cypress Creek Marina for any sign of her.

Zadakaus was last seen by a sanitation worker on the afternoon of March 31. He reportedly told deputies he saw her walking in her driveway toward the mailbox on Cypress Creek Road.

The Sheriff said one person was taken in for questioning but was released on Friday.

Anyone with any information on Zadakaus’ possible whereabouts should call Perry County dispatch at 931-589-3911.