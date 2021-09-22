Search continues for group involved in Broadway altercation that left a Florida man unconscious

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are still working to identify a group of four men associated with an altercation that left a Florida man unconscious early Monday morning on Broadway.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was punched at least twice, the second hit knocking him out.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. at the corner of 5th & Broadway outside Rippy’s. Surveillance footage released Wednesday morning shows the four men walking in the area of 3rd Avenue and Demonbreun Street after the reported dispute. Two of the four men can also be seen in the video walking around with traffic cones that they picked up.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical, yet stable condition with head injuries.

Anyone with information as to who the men are is asked to call the MNPD’s Central Precinct at (615) 862-7044 or Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.