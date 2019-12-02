Search continues for ‘dangerous’ teens after escaping Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -News 2 spoke to a friend of Kyle Yorlets Sunday, “He was shot because he didn’t turn over the keys to his vehicle, like they were trying to take his wallet, and the keys to his car,” said Martina Kenner, “So finding this out now, of all things, it was really sad… Not reliving it to the full extent, but you know, it’s hard.”

In September 2014, 32 teens escaped from a different facility in Nashville– the Woodland Hills Youth Development Center.



In that same month, 13 escaped after assaulting a guard and stealing his keys. The state turned that facility over to a private company last year.

In this case, police said they were pursuing several leads on the four boys’ locations into Sunday night.

“While they’re out you know, you don’t even know if they, they’re gonna attack the law enforcement officers that try to capture them… It’s a lot to process,” Kenner said.

Sunday afternoon, police released a photo of four boys in a gas station in Clarksville they thought were the escapees, but that turned out to be a false lead.

Metro Police are searching for the whereabouts of the four teens.

