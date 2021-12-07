NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are still searching for two men following a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man last month.

On Tuesday police released video of a maroon van the two men were suspected of being inside.

On November 9, police said the 22-year-old was shot while skateboarding behind his girlfriend on Dickerson Pike near Trinity Lane.

East Precinct detectives are still working to identify the two men inside this maroon van from a November 9 shooting where a 22-year-old man was wounded on Dickerson Pike near Trinity Lane. Know anything? Call @NashCrimeStop at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/FH5ACW19On — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2021

Previously, the victim’s girlfriend told authorities the two men inside the van approached her boyfriend and told him to get off the road before shooting him.

Crime Stoppers reported that the victim tried to get onto a nearby school bus, but the driver kept the doors closed because there were children on board.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.