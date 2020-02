MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Scouts here in Middle Tennessee certainly have reason to celebrate this weekend! They are celebrating one year of Troop 2019’s founding.

The Murfreesboro troop became one of the nation’s first all-girl troups. We are told four scouts are within reach of the rank Eagle Scout.

Which is the highest rank in the program and requires service projects within the community.