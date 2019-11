HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student is now suspended after drawing graffiti on the walls at Scotts Hill High School.

According to reports, school staff and Student Resource Officers (SRO) identified the student who’s responsible.

The student also has pending charges from the incident.

The school reported that it will have an extra officer present Monday due to rumors circulating from the graffiti.

The investigation is ongoing.