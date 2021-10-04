Scooter riders question safety measures after woman killed in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Electric scooter riders say it may be time for a change after a 54-year old woman died in a scooter accident.

Metro investigators said Melinda Lovelady lost control of an electric scooter while riding on 3rd Avenue South near Symphony Place.

“It’s very very sad,” said Krista Harvey, who rides scooters. “It’s harmless activity you want to do with your friends and it ends up being this accident and God forbid, like the woman last night lost her life. It’s very sad because it’s something you want to do for fun. It should be a fun activity.”

According to Metro Police, Lovelady was riding with three others when she began to swerve. Investigators said there’s no evidence that alcohol played a role, but the medical examiner will perform a toxicology test.

“Scooters are very easy to lose control of, especially the electric ones since the power bank can be really surprising to some people,” said Christian Maseda, another scooter rider.

Lime officials said most incidents result in minor scrapes or bruises and do not require medical attention. Still, some feel Sunday’s tragedy may signal the need for more safety precautions.

“There might need to be a 15-minute course on how you ride on the road or something before you ride these scooters because honestly, with people driving nowadays and unpredictability on the road, anything can happen,” said Maseda.

Lime is one of only three scooter companies licensed to operate in Nashville.