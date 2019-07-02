Scientists warn Alabama residents of yellow jacket super nests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Scientists are cautioning Alabamians to be on the lookout for yellow jacket super nests.

Researchers say milder winters combined with an abundant food supply allow some colonies to survive later in the year and grow to the size of a Volkswagen Beetle.

Charles Ray, an entomologist working with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, says the state may see large numbers of the giant nests this year.

Two nests have already been confirmed, a month sooner than when the first nest was spotted in 2006.

During that year, the state had 90 of the nests, which can contain more than 15,000 of the stinging insects.

Experts say removal of the colonies is a task that should be reserved for licensed commercial pest control operators.