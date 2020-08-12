Scientists unravel riddle of real-life ‘sea monster’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/CNN) —Scientists are working to determine if sea monsters were ever real.

Researchers used CT scans to digitally reconstruct the crushed fossils of the Tanystropheus, which are reptiles that lived about 242 million years ago.

The researchers focused on the skulls of the animal.

They said evidence shows these reptiles did in fact live in the water and they hunted by ambushing their prey.

The strange creatures resembled a prehistoric crocodile crossed with a giraffe. They stretched 20-feet long and their necks were ten-feet by themselves.

Current Biology published the new research Tuesday.