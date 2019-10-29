Schools remains closed following storms in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY.Tenn. (WKRN) – Days removed from the storm, significant damage remains in Humphreys County.

News 2 stopped by a house outside Waverly, which was one of the lucky ones.

Though 13 trees had been uprooted by wind, and their front/backyards were strewn with limbs, their home was kept whole.

“My son Preston and I were home,” said Amanda Smith, while describing the storm. “I was actually in the kitchen, and he screamed where the wind blew the front doors open.”

There were similar messes, lining the streets of Waverly. Monday evening, Asbury Park remained closed to the public.

At last check, power had been restored to thousands, but 12-hundred homes were still in the dark.

The school was canceled county-wide Monday, allowing crews to restore power.

Officials say classes will remain closed through Wednesday.