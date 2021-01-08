School using technology to find missing 13-year-old Nashville girl

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – As of Friday, there have been no leads in a desperate search for 13-year-old Ja’Mya Boyd.

Boyd was last seen on December 20 near her home in Antioch. Now, those who knew her are begging for answers, hoping technology will help solve this mystery.

“Ja’Mya is one of 360 kids, this is one of my babies and this is important and I have to make sure and know she’s okay in order for me to be okay,” said LaKendra Butler, Principal of Strive Collegiate Academy, where Ja’Ma attended school, “I know every single family member so I know all the things that went on with Ja’Mya, so the idea that. I feel as responsible as mom to make sure that she’s safe.”

Ja’Mya was last seen near Kothe Way in Antioch, where investigators say she was carrying a school laptop computer and an iPad.

As of Friday, detectives have not found any computer or social activity since Ja’Mya was reported missing. She did not have her cell phone when she left.



“She noticed her computer was gone, so she messaged me and asked if there was a way for me to track computers,” remembered Butler, who received a call from Ja’Mya’s mother shortly after her disappearance.

Using the school’s system, Butler has been working with police to track the activity on the school’s laptop.



“One of the kids asked me what if she’s still not found by the end of the school year, will we stop, and the answer is no,” said Butler.

If you have any information on Ja’Mya’s disappearance, police ask you to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.