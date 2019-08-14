School threat prompts increased security in Dekalb County

SMITHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Dekalb County Schools and law enforcement are investigating a threat that prompted extra security at the high school Wednesday.

Director of Schools Patrick Cripps said a student found a note inside a restroom at Dekalb County High School Tuesday, threatening to cause harm at the school on Wednesday.

He said the note was turned in to school administrators late Tuesday, a school resource officer was brought into the conversation, and an investigation ensued.

“We got together and felt it was very important to let our community know, make everyone aware, and try to keep the students as safe as possible,” Cripps said.

Extra law enforcement were brought in on Wednesday and the high school spent the day on a soft lockdown.

“You think of a small school and you don’t think anything’s going to happen, you think they’re safe – kids are safe,” said Parent Teresa Linder. ” “Something like that is not something you want to joke about. You know, it’s just… stuff is happening in this world today, you get an alert like that and think do I send them to school or do I not?”

Parents and school leaders said these threats have to be taken seriously.

“It puts parents into a situation where they have to make a decision okay, “Do I send my child or not?” said Linder. “She went this morning and she said ‘Mom I feel uncomfortable there’s cops everywhere’ so I just pulled her just to be on the safe side.”

Authorities are still trying to find who posted the threat, and encourage those with information to come forward.

“We’ll get them help but we take these threats very seriously and we will prosecute,” Cripps said. “Yes it kids but when a threat is made we take it seriously and we investigate until we find a resolution.”