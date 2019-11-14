At least 3 students injured in school shooting in Los Angeles suburb

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (ABC News) — At least three students were injured in a shooting at a high school in Southern California Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies swarmed the scene at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there are at least three victims, including at least one gunshot victim. All three are believed to be students, the sheriff added.

The sheriff told KABC the suspect is believed to be part of the student body. Only one suspect is believed to be involved, officials revealed.

Students were led single file through the campus by armed officers. Multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene as worried parents jammed the streets.

Other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, as the search continued for the shooter. Nearby residents were urged to stay indoors.

