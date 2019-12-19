Metro Schools security officer arrested after allegedly assaulting student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro schools security officer surrendered to Metro police Thursday on charges that he assaulted a 12-year-old student.

According to police, arrest warrants were sworn out for 40-year-old Andre Tyus after he allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old student at the Martin Center on Fairfax Drive.

Police say Youth Services detectives responded to the student’s home on Nov. 16, the day of the alleged assault, after his mom called police. Detectives said the 12-year-old boy had several bruises on his body.

According to a release, detectives said surveillance video showed Tyus holding the student up off the ground and against the wall.

Detectives say Tyus initially denied the allegation when he was interview until he was informed that police had the video.

Tyus’ bond was set at $2500.

Metro-Nashville Public Schools says Tyus has been placed on administrative leave. They released a statement regarding the arrest:

“Our security officers are trained in de-escalation tactics and how to diffuse situations using non-physical means,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, interim director of Metro Schools. “Placing your hands on a child in an aggressive manner should never be done unless they pose an immediate physical threat to another person. We will be reviewing and investigating this incident to ensure appropriate protocols and trainings were followed by the officer.” Dr. Adrienne Battle, interim director of Metro Schools

Tyus is a three-year employee of Metro Schools.