NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – School districts in Middle Tennessee are announcing closures and delays due to the deadly flooding over the weekend.

Humphreys County Schools announced all schools will be closed through Friday as authorities continue to clean up after the flooding.

Dickson County Schools will be delayed one hour on Monday and Dickson’s United Christian Academy will open at 9 a.m. Monday. United Christian Academy’s extended care will also be delayed one hour.