School bathroom stall doors removed to prevent vaping

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (CNN) – An Alabama high school has taken the drastic step of removing the stall doors in some of the boys’ bathrooms to keep kids from vaping in the bathrooms.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton in Florence, Alabama, says every day one of the students will sneak off to a bathroom to vape. And he says two weeks ago, a student was found passed out in a stall.

Some parents are taking issue with the school’s solution. One said it’s too drastic.

“I don’t like it,” said parent, Rachel Munsey. “They take their only private place in the school that they can do their business.”

Parents have said a better solution would be to have an adult in the hallway or bathroom to make sure no one is vaping.

The principal says the door removals could be temporary as they work to figure out other solutions.