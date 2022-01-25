Project Yellowlight is now accepting entries for 2022!

Project Yellowlight is a national student scholarship competition. The organization encourages people to stop texting and driving.

The annual PSA competition is open to high school and college students. Entrants will create catchy video, radio, and billboard ads encouraging others not to text and drive. This year, Project Yellowlight has added Social Video as a category as well!

Prizes for 2022 include:

Video competition – For both the high school and college categories, the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $8,000. Videos are due April 1.

Billboard competition – For both high school and college categories, the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Billboard designs are due March 1.

Radio competition – For both high school and college categories, the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Recordings are due April 1.

Interested in learning more about Project Yellowlight? Click here.