Scattered showers return this morning along with a few thunderstorms by the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches from the northwest. After highs in the low 80s ahead of the front this afternoon, temperatures will fall to the upper 50s to near 60 on Monday morning. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A taste of fall! Behind the front we will see much lower humidity levels and cooler air.

Pleasantly warm afternoons and comfortably cool nights will prevail most of this week with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s.

Daytime highs may warm back to near 90 by the end of the week.