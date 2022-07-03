If you are hitting the road early this morning, we’re seeing a few showers and areas of patchy fog. “Hit or miss” showers/storms will continue through July 4th. We’re putting those chances at 50% Sunday with highs in the low 90s.

Don’t cancel your plans, BUT please keep an eye on the sky, and “When the thunder roars, go indoors”.

REMEMBER, lightning is a killer.

As you make plans for the 4th of July, although we do expect some showers and storms will be around, chances will be lower at only 30%. However, that means hotter temperatures, running in the mid-90s.

By the time of the fireworks show downtown at 9pm, we should be dry but warm and muggy, in the 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday, temps will be climbing to the upper 90s, with the heat index values reaching 105-110, so more dangerous heat is in store.