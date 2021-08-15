Scattered storms remain in the forecast

Once again, if you had rain yesterday, you’ll likely see some patchy fog this morning. Take it easy on the roads.

Scattered storms will fire up around midday and continue into the rest of the afternoon and part of the evening hours. Highs will rise into the low to mid-80s.

Shower and storm chances remain high on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Tropical Depression Fred is forecast to become a tropical storm again, coming ashore near the Pensacola/Mobile area Monday night. What will be the remnants of Fred could likely bring us more showers and storms Tuesday and Wednesday.

Once that moisture moves out, higher temperatures move in. Highs will be back to near 90 by the end of the week with scattered summer-like storms breaking out in the heat.