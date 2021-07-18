Scattered storms again Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ending the weekend with more scattered showers and storms. While it won’t be a washout for everyone, there will be more coverage compared to yesterday. Heavy rain, lightning, and even some gusty wind will be possible with some of the stronger storms. Localized flooding is also a possibility so stay alert!

Once again, high temperatures will be held in the low to mid-80s by the rain. We’ll see scattered showers and storms Monday, but they will move south of I-40 into the afternoon as the front finally pushes through the area.

Drier conditions are anticipated Tuesday with slightly lower humidity levels. With the rain gone mid-week, temperatures will surge back to near 90 for the remainder of the week. Scattered storms return Friday and continue into the weekend.