Scattered showers, t’showers on Sunday; dry and pleasant for Labor Day

A cold front will move through the area today bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The clouds and rain will keep our highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

The good news is that the rain moves out overnight. For Labor Day we’ll see partly cloudy skies and temperatures starting off in the mid-60s, topping out in the mid-80s.

The upcoming week should continue with pleasant temperatures. After warming to the mid to upper 80s Tuesday afternoon, another front should bring more low to mid-80s for highs and 50s for lows the second half of the workweek under dry conditions.

Hurricane Larry is now a major hurricane forecast to pass just east of Bermuda by the middle to end of next week. There is also an area of interest over the Yucatan Peninsula that we are keeping an eye on for next week in the Gulf of Mexico.