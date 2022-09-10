A wet weekend in the forecast with showers on and off today and a few storms in the mix tomorrow. A cutoff low will pump moisture into Middle Tennessee throughout the day giving us scattered rain chances. Highs will only reach the mid and upper 70s with the clouds and rain.

We’ll see a lull in rain overnight with just a few showers here and there. Overnight lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s. Scattered showers and storms in the forecast Sunday as a cold front approaches.

Rain ends Monday morning as the front moves out and cooler and less humid conditions enter the picture for the first half of the work week. We’ll even see lows in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday!