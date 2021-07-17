Scattered showers and storms for the weekend

Mild and muggy this morning with a few showers showing up on the radar. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure they include rain gear and a plan b. We expect showers and storms today and tomorrow.

While storms are in the forecast, it won’t be a complete washout. However, heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible at times with some of these storms. Rain totals will range from a few tenths of an inch to upwards of 1 inch through the weekend.

The rain will keep our highs in the mid-80s but temperatures start to warm next week as drier conditions move in. Expect to be near 90 again by mid-week.