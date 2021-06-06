Scattered showers and storms continue into the workweek

Very warm and muggy this morning with a few showers on the radar.

The rest of the day will bring off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid conditions are anticipated with highs reaching the low and mid-80s.

If you have outdoor plans, remember, “When the thunder roars, go indoors.”

As a very slow-moving upper-level low moves into the Mississippi Valley, above normal scattered shower and storm chances will persist through most of the upcoming workweek. It may not rain all day, but showers and storms will be off and on each day.

The good news is that the overall pattern, though wet, is not conducive to widespread severe weather.