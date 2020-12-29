Scammers using AT&T outage to target Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following the devastation downtown, it didn’t take long for opportunists to target Nashville. Scammers are now trying to monopolize on service outages that followed after the explosion.



“They want your money and they want your information,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “You’re more likely to give it to them after you’ve experienced something like the Christmas Day bombing.”



She warns that this is the time to be wary of unsolicited emails and texts.

“The two scams we’re seeing so prevalent right now throughout our market is the imposter scam related to AT&T and the disruption in your services and fake crowdsourcing pages.”



Social media posts, written by Nashvillians, show people are receiving fake offers for discounted AT&T service and it only takes confirming personal information to get signed up. But Householder reminds everyone that’s not how the company works.



“They’re not going to text you, and they’re not going to email you to ask you information about your service or your private information,” she said.



That also applies to those who have a different service provider.

“If you’re not already an AT&T customer, AT&T is not reaching out right now to you,” Householder said.



AT&T has posted a statement on their official website that states the provider “will waive data coverage charges for customers” in more than 1,100 zip codes following the blast. Offers beyond that, Householder says, require verification.



“When you’re getting those types of communications via text, email or phone calls [and] if it sounds like something you want to take advantage of, the smartest thing for you to do is go directly to the provider and verify if that offer is actually available.”



If you’ve already fallen victim to the ongoing scam, Householder urges you tell your provider right away, contact your bank, and report it to the BBB scam tracker.