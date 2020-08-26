Scam Watch: How to spot the real 2020 Census takers in your neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — If you haven’t filled out the 2020 Census, someone may appear at your front door to collect your information. But how can you tell if they’re legitimate?

According to the 2020 U.S. Census website, the form asks you the following:

How many people were living or staying in this house, apartment, or mobile home on April 1, 2020?

Were there any additional people staying here on April 1, 2020, that you did not include in Question 1?

Is this house, apartment, or mobile home?

What is your telephone number?

What is Person 1’s name?

What is Person 1’s sex?

What is Person 1’s age and what is Person 1’s date of birth?

Is Person 1 of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin?

What is Person 1’s race?

Print name of Person 2.

Does this person usually live or stay somewhere else?

How is this person related to Person 1?

If someone asks you for any other personal information, like your social security number, it could be a scam.

The United States Census Bureau says neighborhood census takers should have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. They may also have bags and documents with the official Census logo.

Last week, someone that appeared to be a census worker knocked on Christopher Trevino’s front door.

“I open it up, there’s this man standing there and he has this bag that says census bureau, but he did not have no ID on, no badge whatsoever,” Trevino said.

Trevino said the man began asking him a series of questions outside his East Nashville home, but says something felt “a little off.” Trevino also reports that his father, who owns the Inglewood home, already submitted their census form.

If you respond online or by phone, the U.S. Census Bureau says a census taker is less likely to have to visit your home to collect your response

“I politely told him that unless I see some actual identification sir, I am not comfortable answering your questions,” Trevino said.

The man eventually left his property, but Trevino tells News 2 that he did not see the alleged census taker knock on any of his neighbor’s doors.

Sgt. Chris Guess with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on Facebook last week after hearing stories similar to Trevino’s across Middle Tennessee.

“There have been some issues with people appearing at residences and portraying themselves as being census takers and they’re not. It’s a scam to try and obtain personal information from citizens,” Sgt. Guess said.

During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau says they will never ask for:

Your social security number

Your bank account of credit card numbers

Anything on behalf of a political party

Money or donations

“If you feel uneasy about anybody like that, especially if they are bold enough to come to your residence, just secure you’re home and call the sheriff’s office,” Sgt. Guess said.

Trevino did not give the man who showed up to his home any information and wants to remind others around Nashville to “stay aware.”

News 2 contacted the United States Census Bureau Public Affair’s office Tuesday afternoon to see if they could verify if the man in Trevino’s neighborhood was legitimate. We did not receive a response.

The man in the photo appears to have a bag with a real census logo, but Trevino says he absolutely would not provide him with any further identification.

If you suspect census-related fraud, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, contact your local police department.

The results of the U.S. Census determines things like how much funding local communities receive, how many seats each state gets in congress, and where boundaries are drawn for school districts.

You can respond by online, or by phone, mail, or an in-person interview.