‘Saving Sycamore: The School Shooting that Never Happened’ four years later

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was four years ago when Molly Hudgens singlehandedly stopped a school shooting at Sycamore Middle School in Cheatham County.

On October 6, she released her book “Saving Sycamore: The School Shooting that Never Happened.”

On Thursday, she shared the message she hopes resonates with others with News 2.

She describes September 28, 2016 as another chapter in God’s story. Hudgens says she’s just the storyteller, but to many in Cheatham county and Tennessee, she’s a hero.

“On that one particular day God brought that kid to Sycamore Middle School and brought that kid to me,” Hudgens said. “I will forever just stand in awe of that.”

That student, who remains unidentified to this day, was armed with a semiautomatic handgun and an additional magazine of ammunition and planned to kill teachers and police.

Hudgen’s plan was to stop it. Although she didn’t know the extent of what was happening at the time, the student walked into her office and she knew something was off.



“I remember getting this lightheaded sensation. I remember thinking don’t faint and in that same moment I thought… he has a gun and all of the sudden I had 18 years flash beyond my eyes,” Hudgens said.

After 90 minutes of talking and praying with the young man, he gave up the gun.

“We put our arms around each other and we hugged,” she said.

Miraculously, no shots were fired, nobody was hurt and it was all because the boy reached out for help.

Hudgens highlights that moment and the moments leading up to it in her new book. She hopes that others will be encouraged, inspired, and reminded that every interaction matters.

“I’m blessed that God gave me this opportunity to be used as an instrument in such a mighty intervention and display of protection,” she said.

Hudgens would go on to become the first Tennesseean to become a citizen recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor and to this day, the boy’s name has remained unknown.

“I met with the 8th graders and told them we were going to protect this child,” Hudgens said. “Four years later he’s safe and sound with his family and he’s been given a second chance because nobody knows who he is and that is the miracle of the story is that all those 8th graders decided to honor that and bless him that way.”

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Stone Bridge Books and Gifts, 116 N. Main St. in Ashland City, is hosting a book signing from noon to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, The Livery Stables, 1104 Main St. in Pleasant View, is hosting a book signing from 10 a.m. to noon.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. It is also available at the Barnes and Noble at Indian Lake in Hendersonville on site.

The book was published by Dave Burgess Publishing.